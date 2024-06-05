Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Never Give Up On A Soul: Support Ohr Naava’s Charidy Campaign and Transform Lives!

Communicated Content

In a world where hope can sometimes feel out of reach, Ohr Naava offers support, guidance, and a renewed sense of purpose to countless girls & women. As we launch our “Never Give Up On A Soul” Charidy campaign, we invite you to join us in making a profound impact on the lives of those in need.

Founded with a mission to provide a nurturing environment for personal growth, Ohr Naava is dedicated to empowering individuals through education, counseling, and community programs.

We aim to raise $1 million during this crucial campaign. These funds will be used to enhance our existing programs, introduce new initiatives, and ensure that no soul seeking help is ever turned away. With your help, we can achieve this goal and continue to provide life-changing support to those who need it most.

Every dollar counts as two (2x matched). Your generous contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of individuals seeking support and guidance.

At Ohr Naava, Rabbi Wallerstein a”h, believed that every soul was worth saving. With your support, we can continue to provide the love, care, and guidance that Rabbi Wallerstein a”h taught us. Together, we can ensure that no one is ever left to struggle alone.

Make it Happen:
June 5-7 | $1 million goal | 2x every donation doubled

Donate Now to the “Never Give Up On A Soul” Campaign

🌐 Charidy.com/ohrnaava

📞 718-647-6228 ext. 205

📧 [email protected]

