CONFUSION OR REGRET? Biden: “Netanyahu Is Not Putting Politics Above Ending War”


Either US President Joe Biden is confused or he changed his mind about his claim in an interview with Time Magazine that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is dragging out the war in Gaza for political reasons.

Only hours after the interview was published on Tuesday, Biden was asked during a press briefing at the White House whether Netanyahu is playing politics over the war in Gaza, Biden responded: “I don’t think so. He’s trying to work out the serious problem that he has.”

In the Time interview, he responded to the same question by saying: “There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion.”

“Before the war began, the blowback he was getting from the Israeli military for wanting to change the court. And so it’s an internal domestic debate that seems to have no consequence. And whether he would change his position or not, it’s hard to say, but it has not been helpful.”

During the interview, Biden also said that Netanyahu would do anything to return the hostages and that Hamas was solely responsible for the fact that no hostage deal has been reached.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



