PLAYING DEFENSE: Biden Refuses To Take Cognitive Test, Says He’ll Only Drop Out If “Lord Almighty Tells Me To” [VIDEOS]

President Joe Biden, in an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that aired Friday night, addressed concerns about his age and mental fitness, following last week’s debate, which he acknowledged as a “bad episode.”

During the 22-minute interview, Stephanopoulos pressed Biden on his debate performance against Donald Trump and reports of increasing lapses over the past few months. When asked, “Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?” Biden responded confidently, “In terms of successes, yes. I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be comin’ to fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled. I moved on.”

Stephanopoulos questioned Biden about the reported lapses, asking, “Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?” Biden responded, “Can I run the 100 in 10 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape.”

When asked if he felt more frail, Biden flatly replied, “No.”

The interview marked Biden’s first television appearance since the June 27 debate. ABC News extended an equivalent interview opportunity to Trump, but his team declined.

The interview is part of an effort by the White House and Biden’s campaign to recover from his shaky debate performance, which left Democrats concerned about his ability to endure a grueling reelection campaign and a potential second term. Addressing concerns about his ability to serve effectively if reelected, Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, asserted his capacity to lead.

“Do you have the mental and physical capacity to do it for another four years?” Stephanopoulos asked. Biden responded, “I believe so. I wouldn’t be runnin’ if I didn’t think I did. Look, I’m runnin’ again because I think I understand best what has to be done to take this nation to a completely new level. We’re on our way. And, look. The decision recently made by the Supreme Court on immunity, you know, the next President of the United States, it’s not just about whether he or she knows what they’re doin’. It’s about the character of the president. The character of the president’s gonna determine whether or not this Constitution is employed the right way.”

Stephanopoulos then asked if Biden was being honest with himself about his ability to lead for four more years. Biden affirmed, “Yes, I am, because, George, the last thing I want to do is not be able to meet that. I think, as some senior economists and senior foreign policy specialists say, if I stop now, I go down in history as a pretty successful president. No one thought I could get done what we got done.”

Despite being pressed, Biden declined to agree to an independent medical evaluation including cognitive tests to share with the public. He also brushed off recent poll numbers showing him behind Trump in the general election and specific swing states, and concerns from some Democrats about his candidacy’s impact on the party and country.

When asked if he would stand down if convinced he could not defeat Trump, Biden quipped, “It depends on — on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that.”

