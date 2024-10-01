Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

A Year of Loss and Struggle: Israel’s Newest Widows Face Rosh Hashanah Alone

Communicated Content

In the past 11 months, hundreds of women have tragically lost their husbands in the war in Israel.
Now, these women are facing Rosh Hashanah alone.

These courageous women are living in FEAR, STRUGGLING to pay bills, raise their children, and navigate life without their partners.

The emotional and financial burden is OVERWHELMING, but YOU can make a difference.

Ohr Hadassah’s My Happy Place has been a source of support,and YOUR HELP IS VITAL this Rosh Hashanah is no different. Let’s show them they are not alone.

🍎 Please continue to Support us: Donate today to sweeten their year—and yours. 🍯 




Popular Posts

NO MASS TEFILLOS: IDF Issues Restrictions On Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: Erev RH Selichos Canceled

WATCH: “Hezbollah Planned To Use Lebanese Villages To Launch October 7-Style Attack”

MULTIPLE FRONTS: 4 IDF Soldiers Injured In Shootout In Shechem, 1 Seriously

TEL AVIV AREA UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Barrage At Central Israel, 3 Wounded After Rocket Hits Highway

Thousands Gather At Massive Atzeres Tefillah In Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

FASCINATING REPORT: Syrian Civil War Was Pivotal To Israel’s Penetration Of Hezbollah’s Ranks

IDF ANNOUNCES GROUND WAR IN LEBANON; TROOPS OPERATING IN LEBANESE VILLAGES

Ahmadinejad Reveals: “The Head Of The Unit To Combat The Mossad Was An Israeli Agent Himself”

What Happens If Trump Doesn’t Win? “Democracy Is Over,” Musk Warns

JEWS AMONG THE MISSING: Numerous Chesed Organizations Heading To Asheville, NC, In Hurricane Helene’s Wake

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network