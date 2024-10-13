Something for Everyone: SING Entertainment the Leading Name in the Jewish Concert Scene Is Thrilled to Announce Its Chol Ha

SING Entertainment, the leading name in the Jewish concert scene, is thrilled to announce its Chol Hamoed Sukkos concert series. This year’s lineup promises to be the most diverse and exciting yet, truly offering something for everyone.

With a long history of incredible, sold-out productions, SING Entertainment has consistently raised the bar for Jewish concerts. This year’s series will be no exception. Taking place at the stunning Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey, these shows are sure to be unforgettable experiences.

Sunday, October 20th, kicks off the series with a family-friendly afternoon show featuring superstars Benny Friedman, Baruch Levine, and 8th Day. The show will be led by famed musical director Rafi Greidi and the Blue Melody Group, guaranteeing a top-notch experience. Join us for an afternoon of music and Simchas Yom Tov, featuring your favorite hits, surprise guest stars, and unforgettable memories for the whole family!

Later that evening, Sunday, October 20th, SING Entertainment presents a women-only concert featuring the renowned Bracha Jaffe, as well as the energetic Zahav Band & Girls Choir. This one-of-a-kind show will offer a unique and uplifting experience for women and girls of all ages.

Monday, October 21st, concludes the series with a men-only Chassidishe nighttime farbrengen. Prepare to be blown away by the incredible performances of Hershy Weinberger, Meilech Braunstein, and Duvid Berger, hosted by the hilarious Ari Samet of Abisel Status. The Freilach Band, accompanied by the Shira Choir, will provide the perfect musical backdrop for this unforgettable, high-energy event.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the best in Jewish entertainment. SING Entertainment’s Chol Hamoed Sukkos concert series is the perfect way to make your Yom Tov memorable. Purchase your tickets today and get ready for a Chol Hamoed to remember!

Get Your Tickets Here: https://t.ly/p7_bU