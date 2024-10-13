Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
AGAIN! Man Arrested With Rifles Outside Trump Rally, Likely Thwarting THIRD Assassination Attempt


A man was arrested outside a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Southern California on Saturday after authorities discovered he was in illegal possession of multiple firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The arrest occurred at a security checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive in Coachella, just minutes before the rally was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas, was found in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine, according to officials. Miller was taken into custody and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on charges related to the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the Riverside County Inmate Information System, Miller was released the following day on $5,000 bail.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident did not affect the safety of rally attendees or former President Trump. It remains unclear where the weapons were located inside Miller’s black SUV at the time of the arrest.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a vocal Trump supporter, suggested that the incident could have been a third assassination attempt on the former president. Speaking to the Southern California News Group (SCNG), Bianco said Miller presented fake VIP and press credentials at the checkpoint, which led to the search of his vehicle.

“We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Bianco told SCNG.

The arrest comes amidst heightened concerns for Trump’s safety, following several recent violent threats. In July, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired a shot that grazed Trump’s ear before being fatally shot by Secret Service. In another case, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is currently facing gun charges after allegedly planning to target Trump near a Florida golf course in September.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



