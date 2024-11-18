Struggling With Anxiety Or Anger? Transform Your Life in Just 8 Weeks! Join Our Live FREE 2 Day Workshop Tomorrow Night

If you are having difficulty coping with certain stressors in your life, if you wake up in the morning with a pit in your stomach and would prefer to stay in bed then face your day, or if you are having difficulty falling asleep at night due to worries or fears, if you are worried that you keep worrying even about foolish things, if you get triggered easily by certain emotions or upcoming events that need your attention, If you are feeling stuck, and no matter what you have tried doesn’t seem to work even medications. Or if you just suffer from anxiety.

Despite your intelligence, are you still struggling with certain behaviors or habits that you are not proud of, that despite your best efforts and intentions you feel stuck trying to stop those behaviors. Do you get angry at your children or spouse, or loved ones, by either yelling at them, or maybe worse, and then apologize that you will never do it again, yet a situation arises, and you keep falling into anger unable to stop. You feel horrible about it, yet you cannot seem to get a handle on your anger and frustration.

Do you find that you procrastinate when trying to better yourself, like weight loss, exercising, or maybe no matter how well you do something you find it isn’t done perfectly and you judge yourself harshly causing you more anxiety.

Or maybe you are feeling lost, with no plausible solution in sight then maybe, yes maybe you are in the right place.

I spent the first 40 years of my life trying to prove my existence to myself and the world. I felt unwanted, unloved, and unaccepted by everyone else.

We offer an 8 week program where we guide you through a very specific process that will get you to your goals.

We accomplish this by retraining the subconscious. Our scientific approach to the THS (transcendental healing of the subconscious) system has proven to heal a multitude of ailments.

To date we have healed PTSD, depression, chronic anxiety, insomnia, chronic fatigue, psychosomatic symptoms, social anxiety, fear of intimacy, phobias, fear of flying, eating disorders, and brain fog, through our process.

We have a 95% success rate even with people losing and keeping their weight off.

Join us for a FREE 2-Day Workshop on November 19th and 20th, featuring two 90-minute Zoom webinars (online or call in) starting at 8 PM.

Led by Alan Nemtzov RN-BC

board certified psychiatric RN, published author and certified health coach