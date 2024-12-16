Run for Their Life Change Their Story: Run4Amudim 2025

(Courtesy of Amudim) On February 2nd 2025, as the sun rises over Miami, more than 25,000 runners from every corner of the world will take on the annual Miami Marathon. For some, it’s a personal goal; for others, it’s a chance to push their limits. For a special group running with Amudim, it’s a race that symbolizes hope, resilience, and the chance to rewrite lives.

This year’s #Run4Amudim campaign, themed “Run for Their Lives: Change Their Story,” speaks directly to the urgency felt by those Amudim supports. For individuals grappling with addiction, abuse, and mental health challenges, life itself can feel like an endless marathon—a race against obstacles that seem insurmountable. Amudim exists to change that narrative, stepping in as a lifeline, empowering people to envision and achieve futures they once believed were out of reach.

Running to Rewrite Lives

The Run4Amudim runners bring powerful stories and a shared commitment to the track this year, uniting to raise both awareness and funds. Each runner laces up not just for the physical challenge, but to stand with those facing emotional and psychological battles. “When you run for Amudim,” says CEO Rabbi Zvi Gluck, “you’re not just joining a race. You’re becoming part of a team that’s rewriting lives.”

Take Dini, who runs in honor of her sister Malky, who lost her battle with addiction. Through Amudim’s platform, Dini has transformed her grief into action, creating a legacy that helps others avoid a similar fate. She’s found a way to turn tragedy into purpose, and in her words, “Every step I take is a step toward giving others the chance that Malky never had.”

A Team for Every Story, A Race for Every Cause

Amudim’s campaign this year is joined by unique teams, each with a powerful purpose and a story to share. These teams are more than groups of runners; they are communities dedicated to raising awareness, breaking stigmas, and providing support. Together, they illustrate that no one should ever have to face hardship alone.

For Team Run to Remember, every step taken is dedicated to loved ones lost too soon. “We are a group united by love, loss, and the enduring strength of memories,” shares a team member. Running with purpose, this team turns grief into resilience, honoring the lives of those they’ve lost and carrying forward their spirit. Their journey isn’t about finishing a race; it’s about keeping those memories alive, drawing strength from shared stories, laughter, and cherished moments. They run not only to remember but to inspire others to embrace and honor life’s precious connections.

Team Hope embodies optimism and resilience, aiming to show others that they are never alone. “Our mission at Team Hope is to spread our butterfly wings wide enough to show our brothers and sisters that they are never alone,” explains a team leader. Running with the metaphor of the butterfly, this team is committed to providing hope and support for those in dark times, reminding them that peace and healing are possible. Through each mile, Team Hope members challenge their physical and mental limits while empowering others to embrace their struggles and find strength in community.

Led by Yanky and Shulem Lemmer, Team Lemmer is running with a powerful purpose: to break the cycles of trauma and abuse that impact so many in the community. “Amudim is an incredible organization that helps people rebuild and thrive during their toughest times,” Yanky shares. For Team Lemmer, running with Amudim is about making noise, raising funds, and ensuring no one has to face their struggles alone. “This event is about coming together, having fun, and making a real difference,” says Yanky. Team Lemmer invites others to join or support them in this mission, to create a stronger community and help Amudim continue its vital work.

Led by mental health advocate Alyssa Goldwater, Team Worth It is on a mission to break down stigmas surrounding mental health, eating disorders, and neurodivergence. “Amudim and I have the same mission,” Alyssa shares, “ensuring that people do not have to suffer alone.” Alyssa, who openly shares her own recovery journey, runs to create a world where mental health challenges aren’t a source of shame. “I recover loudly so others don’t have to suffer in silence,” she says. Team Worth It reminds everyone that mental health is a part of life, and with support, everyone has the potential to live fully.

The all-women Team Missfit joins Amudim’s mission with a drive to empower women in all aspects of life. As a community grounded in fitness and self-empowerment, they recognize that mental and physical strength go hand in hand.

For the runners of #Run4Amudim, this journey goes beyond the physical challenge. It’s about bringing healing to others, as well as to themselves. As the marathon runner and mental health advocate Beatie Deutsch, another team leader, explains, “Running and mental health are so clearly connected. The mental benefits that come with a good run are unbelievable, and running has helped me on my own path.” For Beatie and countless others, running with Amudim isn’t just a race; it’s a movement for resilience, hope, and healing.

From Couch Potatoes to Marathoners: Running for Impact, Not Just Miles

Run4Amudim is a call to everyone, whether you’re a marathoner or just someone who wants to make a difference. This campaign isn’t just about personal fitness; it’s about personal commitment. “Whether you’re a self-proclaimed couch potato or a seasoned runner, every step you take is part of something bigger,” Gluck emphasizes. “We welcome everyone who wants to help create a world where everyone, regardless of their challenges, can get to the finish line.”

For Amudim’s team, the journey leading up to race day is transformative. Group chats buzz with messages of encouragement, stories of struggles overcome, and a shared goal: to be the lifeline for those in crisis. As runners train and fundraise together, they’re reminded that this isn’t just a race, but a movement that touches lives far beyond Miami.

A Finish Line for All

On February 2, 2025 these runners will cross the finish line as champions of resilience, perseverance, and compassion. They run not just to finish a marathon but to make a real, lasting impact on the lives of others. They run to create a world where everyone, no matter their challenges, can find strength, support, and healing.

Join us this year for #Run4Amudim, and be part of a community dedicated to running for the lives and changing the stories of those who need it. When we run together, we’re unstoppable.

The Run begins with an incredible and transformative Shabbos experience, hosted at the Hilton Aventura in Florida. Rabbi Yaakov Horowitz will be joining for the Shabbos, as well as Beatie Deutsch and Shulem Lemmer. Exceptional cuisine provided by Executive Caterers and Dunwell Pizza.

Register by December 31st to join the run and the shabbos!