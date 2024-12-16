Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Renowned Lakewood Philanthropist: The Drones Are Most Likely Aliens


With the country abuzz over the mysterious apparent drones seen over New Jersey for the past number of weeks, many have been weighing in with their theories of what they are and who sent them.

Dr. Rich Roberts, one of Lakewood’s leading baalei tzedaka, famous for making a free biannual Chol Hamoed carnival for the entire community, weighed in on Sunday night. He suggests, based on his analysis of the situation, that the drones are most likely extraterrestrial aliens preparing to reveal themselves to humankind.

To read more about this story, click hereclick here.



