TODAY AND TOMORROW! Free Sarno Workshop!

You’ve tried everything, but not this.
😔 Miriam Brieger’s FREE REMOTE SARNO WORKSHOP reveals the science behind chronic symptoms & the Sarno method that’s helped hundreds of women and teens heal.
SUNDAY July 13th, 12:00 PM EST
MONDAY July 14, 9:00 PM EST
What if, by the time you went to sleep tomorrow night, you already felt lighter? What if your pain/ discomfort/ skin condition/ anxiety was less acute? Less overwhelming?
The workshop includes the first step of the Sarno method — which means you could experience a reduction in your symptoms (or at least a major mindset shift) as early as tomorrow night.
In “The science behind Sarno: Take the first step toward eliminating your symptoms,” I’ll be answering THESE questions:
-
Learn who Dr Sarno was, and hear why he developed the Sarno Method.
-
Hear my personal story (and the gripping personal stories of two other women, LIVE.)
-
Find out why you’re getting affected by this— (and not your husband, sister, or mother-in-law)
-
Take a one-action step that has the power to help you feel better during the class
-
Ask questions — or hear others’ questions — LIVE on the session.
Yes, there will be a recording available.