Rivka Laufer Bikur Cholim Marks 60 Years of Pure Chessed With Special Fundraising Campaign

As RLBC celebrates six decades of unwavering commitment to chesed (loving-kindness), the organization is launching a special fundraising initiative that embodies their core mission: Give. Chesed. Life.

Beyond Generous, Beyond Kindness, Beyond Impact

For 60 years, RLBC has demonstrated what it means to go beyond the ordinary in service to the community. Their approach transcends simple generosity, extending into acts of profound kindness that create lasting impact in people’s lives.

Shabbos Housing Initiative: RLBC is working to continue providing apartments for Shabbos near NYU/RUSK, with renovations currently underway to ensure comfortable accommodations for those in need.

Memorial Campaign: A special campaign honors the memory of R’ Mordechai Pinter z”l, continuing his legacy of community service and compassion.

Supporters who donate $500 or more will receive a copy of “Angel of Mercy” – The Life and Legacy of Mrs. Miriam Lubling a”h, founder of RLBC, preserving the inspiring story of the organization’s origins.

How to Support

RLBC’s current fundraising campaign runs from July 28-30 with a goal of $500,000. Community members can contribute by: