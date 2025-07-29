This Summer Gain Computer Skills for the Workforce!

Exciting News! PCS is now launching the popular Bein Hazmanim Microsoft Office Course!
Course starting August 14, covering basic and intermediate Microsoft Office skills required for the workforce.
Topics: Excel, Word, and the essentials of Outlook and PowerPoint.
Schedule: 10 sessions for the beginner student and 9 two-hour sessions for the intermediate student.
(An aptitude survey will be given to all perspective students to determine their level.)
Featuring a computer lab open daily for students to practice and complete their exercises.
Limited slots available!
Live classes in Lakewood and remote option!
For more info:
call 732-905-9700 x606 or email [email protected].
