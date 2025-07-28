Nechamos Shai: A Powerful Companion for the Nine Days and Tisha B’Av

As Tisha B’Av draws near, Nechamos Shai by Dr. Joseph Geliebter offers a moving and timely companion for reflection, inspiration, and inner strength. Originally published in the wake of October 7 and distributed to IDF soldiers serving in Gaza for chizuk during some of the most difficult days of the war, Nechamos Shai is now available to the public—just in time for meaningful Tisha B’Av reading.

🔹 Included inside:

Over 240 pages of Torah insights, historical narrative, and emotional depth

Essays on the 17th of Tammuz , Tisha B’Av , and the path from churban to geulah

, , and the path from to Powerful firsthand accounts written and hidden during the Holocaust by Rabbi Leib Geliebter z”l

A story of a search for hidden tefillin on the first morning of liberation in a concentration camp

Richly illustrated with photos—from before and during the Holocaust, the rebuilding of Jewish life by the postwar She’eiris Hapleitah

A central theme of resilience and rebuilding in the aftermath of destruction

With its combination of essays, firsthand accounts, and photographs, Nechamos Shai offers a rich and accessible read for the Nine Days and Tisha B’Av.

📖 Order in time for Tisha B’Av at Amazon: Nechamos Shai, and also available at Z. Berman Bookstores

For those seeking meaningful video content for Tisha B’Av viewing, Yizkereim / The Rabbi Leib Geliebter Memorial Foundation offers free access to the acclaimed Holocaust documentary She’eiris Hapleitah, along with additional Holocaust documentaries. Watch here: https://bit.ly/4lQsv0Q