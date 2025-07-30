Ner Tamid: The Eternal Nation A FREE Tisha B’Av Documentary Presented by Rabbi Avi Wiesenfeld

From Rabbi Avi Wiesenfeld, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Beis Dovid and author of Kashrus & Shabbos In the Kitchen, comes Ner Tamid: The Eternal Nation — a soul-stirring, emotionally charged documentary that traces the miraculous thread of Jewish survival from the flames of the Holocaust to the missile-laced skies of modern-day Israel by Iran.

Premiering this Tisha B’Av, the film uncovers real, raw, and unforgettable stories — testimonies of Jews who stood at the edge of destruction and witnessed the impossible. These are not just tales of survival — they are revelations of Divine providence in the darkest of moments, courage when hope seemed lost, and the light of faith that refused to be extinguished.

Through powerful imagery, exclusive footage, and firsthand accounts, Ner Tamid captures the essence of Jewish resilience — the secret fire that has carried our people through centuries of exile, loss, and war. It is a journey through devastation that dares to reveal the undeniable spark still burning in the heart of every Jew.

“This film isn’t only about what we’ve suffered,” says Rabbi Wiesenfeld. “It’s about the miracles we’ve witnessed — and our G-d who never left our side.”

As we mourn the destruction of the Beit HaMikdash and reflect on generations of pain, Ner Tamid delivers something rare: a story of hope. A beacon of light. A living proof that Am Yisrael Chai is not a phrase — it’s a promise.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: https://rabbiwiesenfeld.com/tishabav/