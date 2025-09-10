Start The Year With Hilchos Basar B’chalav

Do you want to learn halacha in a serious manner but think that once you left Yeshiva it is too late? Are you tired of learning and forgetting? Are you interested in getting Semicha but feel that it is too difficult to fit into your schedule and do alone?

Yeshivas Iyun Halacha’s Issur V’heter program is starting Basar B’chalav. Join today iyunhalacha.org

Yeshivas Iyun Halacha is a halacha program that gives you the ability to learn halacha at your own pace, in your own place. With talmidim all across the USA and around the globe, Yeshivas Iyun Halacha enables doctors, lawyers, businessmen, and Kollel members to learn Shulchan Aruch in depth.

Written shiurim are sent out by e-mail once or twice a week. Each shiur starts with explaining how the halacha is derived from the sugyos and poskim and takes you all the way to the halacha l’ma’aseh. Many communities have a live weekly shiur given by local Rabbanim. Some programs have a weekly shiur through video conference where talmidim around the world can learn together just as if they were in a standard yeshiva.

To avoid the ‘learn today, forget tomorrow’ syndrome, at the end of every shiur there are review questions that allow one to test his knowledge. Periodic quizzes and tests offer additional opportunities for review.

Yeshivas Iyun Halacha understands the importance of the rebbi-talmid relationship for the success of the learning. The Rabbanim try to be available at all times for the talmidim, either through e-mail, telephone, or zoom.

The Rosh Hayeshiva, Rav Aharon Schenkolewski, learned in Yeshivas Telshe Chicago and Bais Medrash Gavoha of Yerushalaim. Rav Dovid Ostroff is a moreh hora’ah in Har Nof, talmid of Harav Shlomo Zalmen Auerbach Zt”l and chavrusa of Harav Ezriel Auerbach Shlit”a.

The Yeshiva currently offers shiurim in hilchos Issur V’heter, Shabbos, Brachos, Nidah, Aveilus, Choshen Mishpat and Yichud.

“Yeshivas Iyun Halacha is as close to a bais medrash experience as you will find without actually being in one,” says Moshe Litwack of Silver Spring, MD. “Where else could I have access to rabbeim with a wealth of Torah knowledge? Where else could I have learned all of those sugyos in depth? The materials are written clearly and the chazarah reinforces what I have learned. At the end of the day, you are only limited by how much time you put into the program.”

TO LEARN MORE VISIT: www.iyunhalacha.org