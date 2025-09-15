Fresh Off His New Hit Album Release, Benny Freidman to Headline “Benny & Friends”:

SING Entertainment is indicating an unparalleled collection of surprise stars by their flagship Chol Hamoed concert starring Benny Friedman.

SING Entertainment has just announced the second and final show of their highly-anticipated Chol Hamoed concert series starring Benny Friedman.

On Sunday, October 12 “Benny and Friends” will take the stage for an afternoon concert titled “Whee Want To Sing With You” live at the Newark Symphony Hall brought to you by Whee, a product of SR.

Benny has captured the hearts of yidden of all ages and sects over the years with his captivating performances and unique musical style.

His new album “Be Gebentched” that was released in August proved that to be true, with all thirteen songs becoming the top 13 trending songs of the 24Six Jewish music app, a feat that has never been done before.

“Watching how Benny’s popularity has continued to grow over the years, and coupling that with his new album release, he was sort of a no-brainer for this show” Eli Ickowics of SING Entertainment told YWN. “Our October 12 concert will be Benny’s first public concert appearance in the USA since his album release, giving fans the chance to hear his new songs live, along with Benny’s classic hits.”

The highly-anticipated concert, which will feature a top-notch band led by musical director Gershon Freishtat, also has an unbelievable lineup of Benny’s friends planned as star guest singers. “The audience is going to be stunned,” Benny Friedman shared with YWN about the planned surprises.

The concert is not just about music. It will also be in support of Bonei Olam and their priceless mission to help couples that struggle with infertility.

A show like this doesn’t happen too often, so be sure not to miss it. October 12 at the Newark Symphony Hall. Doors open at 2:00, show begins at 3:00.

Tickets are now on sale at https://t.ly/sing.ywn