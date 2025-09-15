Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Last Step Before The Siyum

The olam haTorah is abuzz with anticipation as multitudes of Oraysa lomdim take their final strides toward a Siyum on Seder Mo’ed. With the beginning of Maseches Chagigah, tens of thousands across the globe are embarking on the last leg of a journey that began nearly six years ago. And now, for the first time in Oraysa’s history, a global community of lomdei Torah stands on the threshold of completing an entire Seder of Shas together.

Kehillos across the U.S., Eretz Yisroel, and Europe are preparing to converge for a historic maamad kavod haTorah to celebrate this milestone. This will be a once-in-a-generation asifa — not only marking an ending, but celebrating a shared journey and the start of something even greater.

The Siyum will shine a light on the endurance, perseverance, and dedication of the countless individuals who show up every single day, amud by amud, carrying the vision of the Oraysa movement forward — and equally, the wives and families whose daily sacrifices and unwavering support make this achievement possible.

And now, with every daf of Chagigah learned, the anticipation grows louder. This is the masechta that will carry us into history — the final step before the Siyum. For those not yet part of the movement, there could not be a more opportune moment to join. To start Maseches Chagigah today is to be part of the Siyum tomorrow.

The journey of Seder Mo’ed has been extraordinary, but the accomplishment that awaits is greater still. With Gedolim, Roshei Yeshiva, and thousands united in celebration, the Siyum promises to be monumental. Each daf of Chagigah is more than learning — it is a contribution to a global accomplishment, a chance to write yourself into the history of Oraysa.

Yisroel V’Oraysa V’Kudsha Brich Hu Chad Hu — and together, we are living that eternal truth.

