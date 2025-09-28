Watch And Be Moved By This Beautiful Kol Nidrei Sung By Shalom Jacobs:

Kol Nidrei is one of the most moving and iconic prayers of the Jewish calendar. Sung at the opening of Yom Kippur, it carries centuries of emotion, history, and longing. Its haunting melody has touched countless souls, setting the tone for the holiest day of the year.

This arrangement was originally crafted by the renowned Raymond Goldstein in the 1980s, and now newly arranged for me by the gifted Shimmy Miller, whose artistry brought new depth to its timeless beauty.

My personal connection to Kol Nidrei began in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1990, when at the young age of 13-year-old I first heard Chazan Naftali Hershtik, his son Netanel, together with Raymond Goldstein, and choir conducted by Eli Jaffe perform during their European concert tour. That night sparked my love for cantorial music. Just a few years later, during my yeshiva years in Israel (1994–1997), both Cantor Hershtik and Maestro Jaffe became my teachers, profoundly shaping my path, shaping my path for the love of chazanut and Jewish music is something I am honored to do weekly to this day.

It is in honor of my teacher and mentor, Chazan Naftali Hershtik, that I bring this piece to life once more.

After many years standing before the amud (cantor’s podium), I cannot think of a more meaningful way to prepare for Yom Kippur than to share Kol Nidrei. It is more than a melody—it is a tefillah that unites the Jewish people in awe, honesty, and connection.

My hope is that this rendition brings you into Yom Kippur with reflection, sincerity, and inspiration.

The song is available on 24/6, Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube