Benny & Friends Offers New Family Friendly Seating Option

SING Entertainment has announced that with the help of the show’s sponsor, Whee, their chol hamoed concert will include a section with more affordable seating for families that wish to join their family show starring Benny Friedman.

 

Tishrei is a time where expenses tend to begin to pile up for families. For some, the expense of chol hamoed activities for a whole family can be overwhelming.

 

It is with that in mind that SING Entertainment, together with the show sponsor Whee, have announced a new feature for this year.

 

They designated a balcony section where tickets are listed at the most affordable price yet, with seats starting at just $36.

 

The goal of these seats is to make the show accessible and affordable to all fans to come and enjoy a fresh batch of simchas yom tov.

 

“We’re seeing these sell pretty fast” Eli Ickowics of SING Entertainment shared with YWN. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re sold out pretty soon. But that underscored the need that there is for these types of seats, and we are grateful to the team at Whee for helping us make this happen.”

 

Jewish music fans have been abuzz ever since last week’s concert announcement, eagerly trying to guess and predict which guest stars will be joining Benny Friedman at his October 12 show at the Newark Symphony Hall.

 

Keeping the info tight-lipped, the show’s producers have just kept saying “people are going to be stunned.”

 

On Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 PM “Benny and Friends” will take the stage for an afternoon concert titled “Whee Want To Sing With You” live at the Newark Symphony Hall brought to you by Whee. 

 

Doors open at 2:00, show begins at 3:00.

Tickets are now on sale at https://t.ly/sing.ywn

 

