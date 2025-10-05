Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Experience the Magic: Shaindy Plotzker Live 2025 — Now Online!

Communicated Content

💥SHAINDY PLOTZKER LIVE 2025💥

Due to popular demand, the Shaindy Plotzker Live 2025 concert is now available to watch from anywhere in the world, for the first time ever!!

Produced by EG Productions, this historic concert benefiting Efrat, with a massive crew of 80 cameras (!!!), the concert has been filmed and edited for a full at-home concert experience and is now streaming live online – this Sukkos only!! Limited time! The concert is now available and will be until October 19th.

💥Dont miss it!💥

🌎Watch the concert from anywhere in the world at ShaindyPlotzker.com

