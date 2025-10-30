“Just Show Me A Sign That He’s Alive In Gaza”: At Rachel Imeinu’s Kever, A Miracle Unfolds!

Two years ago, as thousands gathered to daven on Rochel Imenu’s yahrtzeit, one mother stood sobbing at the kever.

It was Yelena Trufanov, whose son Sasha had been taken hostage on October 7th. Through her tears, she whispered the same tefillah again and again: “Please… just show me he’s alive.”

A mother’s tears. A mother’s plea. And the heavenly intervention of a mother who has been crying for her lost children for over 2,000 years.

Once a year, Mosdos Kever Rochel turns to Klal Yisroel for support. The funds raised now ensure that her doors remain every hour of every day, to every Yid seeking the promise of redemption.

