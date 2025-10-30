Gedolei Yisroel Visit Los Angeles in Support of Keren Olam HaTorah [PHOTOS]

A remarkable display of kavod haTorah unfolded in Los Angeles as a delegation of Gedolei Yisroel arrived on behalf of Keren Olam HaTorah. The delegation, which arrived early Tuesday, October 21, was led by Harav Dov Landau, shlit”a, accompanied by Harav Yaakov Hillel, shlit”a, Harav Chaim Peretz Berman, shlit”a, Harav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, shlit”a, Harav Yerucham Olshin, shlit”a, and Harav Yosef Chevroni, shlit”a.

Upon landing, Rav Dov proceeded to the home of the R’ Zev Hertz and family, his hosts during the visit, where he davened Shacharis. Simultaneously, Harav Yaakiv Hillel, shlit”a davened at the home of R’ Shlomo Gurwitz and family, his hosts.. Both tefillos drew groups of local baalei tzedakah and supporters who came to greet the Gedolim and draw chizuk from their presence.

Following Shacharis, many tomchei Torah from across the Los Angeles area visited the Gedolim, expressing their deep appreciation for the monumental work of Keren Olam HaTorah and engaging in discussions about the dire financial realities confronting the Olam HaTorah in Eretz Yisroel.

That evening, the primary fundraising dinner was hosted at the home of R’ Itsik Unger, where members of the Los Angeles kehilla gathered to commit to the mission and pledge generous support.

Speaking at the event, R’ Reuven Wolf, a noted baal tzedakah, said: “We, as American Jews, are being given an incredible opportunity—not just to donate, but to be real partners in the Torah being learned with simcha, even in poverty. It’s our privilege to stand with these ameilim baTorah, who are carrying the future of Klal Yisroel on their shoulders.”

The host, R’ Itsik Unger, spoke about the great zechus it is to support Torah and to be counted on by the leaders of the generation to fill a pressing need for Klal Yisrael.

Later that night, a massive community-wide asifah took place at the Saban Theatre, drawing thousands of men, bochurim, and women from every part of the kehilla. The event was one of unparalleled achdus and hisorerus, as the Gedolim addressed the crowd with powerful divrei chizuk.

Rav Dov Landau, shlit”a, delivered a fiery message: “Now is the time for achdus. Every Jew must recognize his responsibility in this mission. Those who can give—must give; those who can inspire others—must do so; those who can daven—must pour their hearts out before Hashem for the protection of Torah v’lomdeha.”

Earlier that day, Rav Chaim Peretz Berman delivered a shiur at the Los Angeles Kollel, where avreichim later spoke to him personally in Torah and for hadracha.

The following morning, Shacharis was held at the home of Rabbi Boruch Gradon, Rosh Kollel of Merkaz HaTorah Community Kollel in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

“It is clear from Chazal that it is our connection to Torah that affords us the resilience to survive the challenges of this long Golus—but that connection must be under the guidance and leadership of Beis Rebbi v’chachmei hadoros, the eynei ha’eidah,” Rabbi Gradon remarked.

Philanthropist R’ Baruch Jeremias noted, “What we are seeing here is true achdus—Ashkenazim, Sephardim, and Chassidim—all standing together for one sacred goal: to preserve Torah learning in Eretz Yisroel.”

Later that day, Rav Yaakov Hillel visited the kollel of Rabbi Yehoshua Millman in Valley Village, where he spent time with the avreichim and offered divrei chizuk and hadrachah.

Throughout the visit, Rav Yosef Chevroni, shlit”a, made time to speak in many of the yeshivos and schools throughout the Los Angeles region. His message to the children was clear and empowering: “You have the zechus to be a part of a chain—a link in the mesorah of Klal Yisroel. Never forget the pride of being someone who is upholding the Torah in this generation.”

The final event of the trip was the wedding of the daughter of R’ Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz, a long-standing tomeich Torah for mosdos around the globe.

Shortly after the chasunah, the delegation returned to Eretz Yisroel and to their respective cities, concluding what will surely be remembered as a historic visit—one that brought tremendous chizuk, unity, and renewed commitment to the mission of Keren Olam HaTorah.