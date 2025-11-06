Therapy Should Work. In Fact, It Does.

By Dr. Chaya Lieba Kobernick

Our community has come a long way in talking about mental health. Now it’s time to make sure the help we seek actually helps.

We talk about therapy a lot these days. Sometimes with openness and hope, which is incredible.

Unfortunately, many people don’t believe it actually works to treat mental health problems.

In a poll to our Whatsapp followers, we asked, “Can mental illness be cured with therapy?” They answered:

“Real mental illness can never be cured, but therapy can help keep it manageable.”

“I don’t think there is a cure other than coping strategies.”

“Can you cure life?”

The truth is, the field of psychology has come a long way in understanding what actually works in the treatment of mental health issues. And we deserve access to that.

I’ve seen it again and again:

People who once couldn’t leave their homes because of depression, social anxiety and panic attacks are now living calm, full lives.

Parents who were drowning in tantrums and overwhelm are confidently raising empowered kids.

Teens who used to lash out or shut down are laughing, learning, and reconnecting.

When therapy is done well, change happens. Not temporary relief, but genuine recovery.

Why it sometimes doesn’t feel that way

Not every therapy experience leads to that kind of change, and that can be discouraging. But that doesn’t mean therapy can’t work.

It usually means the treatment provided wasn’t the right match for the problem or, more specifically, for the person experiencing the problem.

Different struggles call for different methods, and over the past few decades, research has given us a lot of details as to what helps most for things like anxiety, depression, OCD, and PTSD.

That’s incredibly good news. It means we actually know more often than not how to help people get better.

What effective therapy feels like

Good therapy is active and goal-oriented.

You and your therapist work together with clarity, setting goals, learning, growing, and tracking progress along the way.

It can feel uncomfortable at times, because real change always does, but it’s never hopeless.

You should see improvement; not overnight, but steadily and clearly.

A hopeful shift in our community

As a psychologist, I see every day how much courage it takes to ask for help, and how powerful it is when that help truly leads to lasting change.

Our community has come a long way. We talk more openly about mental health than ever before.

Now, the next step is to make sure that openness is met with care that truly works. In every area of healthcare, we demand the top. Let’s make that a priority in mental healthcare as well.

Because therapy isn’t meant to be endless or mysterious.

It’s meant to be effective to help people live better, not just talk better.

Therapy should work. And when it’s done right, it does.

There’s so much reason for hope.

http://TherapyShouldWork.com

Dr. Chaya Lieba Kobernick is a clinical psychologist and founder of The CBT/DBT Center and the Therapy Should Work Project. Her next community initiative, The Therapy Should Work Event, begins FREE November 9. Learn more at therapyshouldwork.com.