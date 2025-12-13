Advertise
Watch: Did You Ever Realize That Most Of The Good in Your Life Slips by Unnoticed?

Communicated Content

Did you ever realize that most of the good in your life slips by unnoticed?
 Small wins. Big saves. Tiny moments that show He’s with you.
 And then what happens?
 We forget.

Like…
 • The bus that waited.
 • The appointment that suddenly opened.
 • The friend who texted at the perfect second.
 • The challah that rose anyway.
 • The doctor who said, “Everything looks good.”

Yet Hashem keeps giving.

HoduLashem invites you to notice it. Build your emunah.
 Capture the good. Build your proof.
 Write it. File it. HoduLashem.

📱 Grab the app — your daily Hodu moment is one tap away.
HoduLashem.org

 

