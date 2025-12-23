46th Annual Chanukah Festival Ignites a Sold-Out Arena in a Night of Music, Unity, and Eternal Light

This past Sunday night, the 46th Annual Chanukah Festival, presented by Chabad of South Broward, delivered a breathtaking, sold-out celebration before an arena of over 5,000 attendees. From the very first moments through the final encore, the crowd remained on its feet, transforming the evening into a powerful shared experience of joy, remembrance, and pride.

More than a concert, the night became a living expression of its central theme — Aish Tamid, the eternal flame that can never be extinguished.

The evening opened with the recitation of the 12 pesukim, uniting thousands in words of faith, strength, and connection. Immediately after, the lighting of the menorah — performed by donors whose generosity makes the Chanukah Festival possible year after year — filled the arena with light.

The festival then transitioned into a deeply moving tribute honoring the victims of the Bondi Beach tragedy. As the arena stood together, the message was unmistakable: though lives were taken, their flame will never go out. That message of remembrance, resilience, and eternal light resonated throughout the entire night.

What followed was a sweeping musical journey featuring Avraham Fried, Zusha, Joey Newcomb, 8th Day, and the Mendy Hershkowitz Band. Their performances flowed seamlessly into one continuous celebration. Song after song, under the musical direction of Mendy Hershkowitz and Yuval Stupel, the arena was filled with voices lifted in unison, spontaneous dancing, and an energy that never let up, as thousands moved together in rhythm and spirit.

The momentum grew even stronger when surprise Israeli guest Maor Edri took the stage, marking his U.S. debut and igniting an eruption of excitement. His electric performance reinforced the deep bond between Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

Now in its 46th year, the Chanukah Festival is held under the vision and leadership of Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus. Produced by Apex Creatives, the festival once again demonstrated its ability to combine world-class production with profound meaning. The atmosphere was electric — music, movement, and shared emotion filling the space and carrying the theme of Aish Tamid through every moment of the night.

As the final notes rang out, one truth stood above all: the flame of the Jewish people continues to burn — strong, united, and eternal.

Aish Tamid — yesterday, today, and forever.

Credits

Produced by: Apex Creatives

Directed by: Dovid Weinbaum @ Apex Creatives

Music by: Mendy Hershkowitz Band

Musical Directors: Mendy Hershkowitz & Yuval Stupel

Set, Sound and Lighting Design: Teev Events

Multimedia: VisualLive

Filming and Broadcasting: Flowmotion

Design: Zalman Friedman

Marketing: Batya Engel @ Apex Creatives