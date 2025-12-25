Almost a thousand single parents and their children from across the Tri State area gathered at Nickelodeon Park in the American Dream Mall on the fifth night of Chanukah for My Extended Family’s Chanukah Extravaganza. Families came from all over, reflecting the organization’s reach across six branches and its openness to children from every community.

For many of these children, this was far more than a celebration. Among those attending were children navigating high conflict divorces, as well as orphans who have lost a parent. Children who often carry adult worries far too young were given a rare chance to laugh, relax, and simply be kids.

The evening included unlimited rides and games, a hot dinner, fresh sufganiyot, Chanukah gelt, and gifts for every child. The American Dream Mall was rented exclusively so each family could experience Chanukah in a space of safety, dignity, and belonging.

Parents shared how deeply the night mattered. One mother wrote, “We are going through a very difficult divorce. This gave my children something positive when they truly needed it. On the way out, they said, ‘This was the best night ever.’”

A widow who attended with her children shared, “Since my husband passed away, Yom Tov has been especially hard. This night gave my children back a feeling of normalcy they’ve been missing.”

Now celebrating 12 years under the leadership of Rabbi Yoseph and Tzippy Vigler, My Extended Family provides weekly programs, mentoring, emotional support, and meaningful Yom Tov experiences for children from single parent homes, including orphans. For many families, it is a lifeline and a steady presence during the hardest chapters of life.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.myef.org