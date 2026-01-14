Advertise
Shabbos in the Poconos: A Serene, Inspiring Winter Retreat

Join us for an uplifting Shabbos experience in the Poconos, featuring world-renowned speaker Rabbi Shais Taub. This exclusive weekend, taking place January 30 – February 1 (12–14 Shevat) at the Bushkill Inn, offers a unique blend of spiritual inspiration, relaxation, and family-friendly programming.

Guests will enjoy inspiring sessions with Rabbi Taub, Motzei Shabbos entertainment with Dr. Schnitzel, and a gourmet culinary experience throughout Shabbos.

The weekend also includes access to an indoor heated pool, elegant ballrooms, comfortable hotel rooms, a 24-hour tea room, and a Musical Kumzitz. Only 55 rooms will be sold creating a intimate warm atmosphere. Babysitting and daycamp services are available, making it ideal for families with children.

Whether you’re seeking a meaningful weekend getaway or looking to recharge, this Shabbaton will be spiritually enriching and deeply refreshing. For more information or to reserve your room, email [email protected] or call 201-298-3299.


And when Shabbos ends, the fun continues! Hit the slopes for snow tubing and skiing, and catch the amazing Midwinter Concert featuring Benny Friedman, Avraham Fried, and Moshe Tischler – get concert details at MidwinterConcert.com

 

