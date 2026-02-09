Advertise
Maalin Bakodesh! Elevating Torah, One Talmid at a Time!

מעלין בקודש

ELEVATE!

Please give generously and help the Yeshiva of St. Louis (MTI) elevate the growth of every student as they are מעלין בקודש!

With a student body from close to 35 cities across the United States, Yeshiva of St. Louis serves as a preeminent Mesivta and Bais Medrash that educates and encourages our young men to grow in Limud HaTorah and Tikun Hamiddos, elevating their Torah learning and character development –

מעלין בקודש! 

On February 10-11, Yeshiva of St. Louis (MTI) is raising $1,500,000, with every dollar donated TRIPLED by generous matchers from our amazingly supportive group of friends, family and supporters across the country. 

 

Every dollar you donate is more than money.

Every dollar you donate enables us to further

 

ELEVATE every Talmid in his Torah Learning.

 

ELEVATE every Talmid in his Middos

Through the study of Torah and Mussar.

 

ELEVATE every Talmid’s latent potential and abilities

and bring them into full bloom.

On behalf of the entire Yeshiva family,

We request that you partner with us and

ELEVATE your giving and have a share in the

GROWTH of our students!

Thank you!

 

Your generosity directly Elevates Our Talmidim as they strive for new greater heights every day – מעלין בקודש!

May the merit of being מעלה בקודש bring much bracha and hatzlacha from Hakadosh Baruch Hu to you and your family on your own journey of ELEVATION and עלייה בקודש!

Please Donate Here

 

