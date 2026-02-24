Bringing Medicine to Life in the ER and the Classroom

From an early age, Jeremy Bienenfeld was fascinated by the complexity of the human body and the power of science to heal. That curiosity, paired with a deep desire to make a meaningful impact on others’ lives, led him to pursue a career as a Physician Assistant (PA). The PA profession offered a balance of intellectual rigor, hands-on patient care, and flexibility within the medical field—allowing him to engage deeply with medicine while continually growing and adapting.

After a year and a half studying in Israel, Jeremy returned home to New York, where he continued his academic journey at Lander College for Men (LCM), earning a bachelor’s degree in biology. Choosing to stay within Touro for PA school felt like a natural continuation of Jeremy’s educational journey. “Touro University offers exceptional opportunities for professional growth and has multiple PA programs across New York, which made it the natural choice for me. I wanted to continue my education within the Touro family, where I already felt a strong sense of connection and support,” he explained.

As a student at Touro’s Manhattan campus PA program, Jeremy received exceptional preparation for clinical practice, taught by professors who were all active clinicians bringing real-world experience into the classroom. “The faculty’s dedication was evident — their goal was not only to help us succeed through the rigorous demands of PA school, but also to prepare us to one day stand alongside them as colleagues in the profession,” he said.

Today, Jeremy works as a PA in the emergency department at Montefiore Medical Center. After beginning his career in outpatient medicine, he felt drawn to a more fast-paced and challenging clinical environment. “My decision to pursue emergency medicine was inspired by a deeply personal experience — when my mother suffered a severe stroke, I witnessed firsthand the incredible speed, coordination, and dedication of the emergency medicine team that saved her life. That moment left a lasting impression on me and solidified my desire to join the field,” he said.

Working the night shift—three 12.5-hour shifts per week—Jeremy thrives in an environment where no two days are the same. From treating minor illnesses to managing critical, life-threatening conditions, the wide range of cases keeps him constantly engaged. With fewer staff overnight, teamwork is essential, and each shift demands adaptability, focus, and collaboration. After finishing his shift in the early morning hours, he heads home to take his children to school before getting some well-earned rest.

In addition to his clinical work, Jeremy returned to Touro as a faculty member in the PA program. “I returned to Touro to teach for one simple but meaningful reason — to give back. I wanted to share and ‘recycle’ everything the program gave me during my time as a student. While in PA school, I formed strong relationships with many of my professors, connections that I’m grateful to still have today. Now, being able to work alongside them as colleagues is an incredible experience,” he said.

By sharing real clinical cases—often beginning with, “I had a similar case just last week”—he brings medicine to life for his students. “Watching their curiosity spark and their desire to learn grow reminds me exactly why I chose to teach: to inspire the next generation of PAs, just as my mentors inspired me.”

