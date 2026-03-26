Netivot is Becoming a Strategic Destination for Torahdik Living

The Torah revolution in the South is reaching a new stage. What began as the far-reaching vision of HaRav HaGaon Reb Aharon Asayag, shlit”a, to establish Netivot as a true makom Torah, is already a living reality.

Through the Beit Halevi project founded under his leadership, hundreds of quality avreichim and their families have already purchased homes in the city, transforming the region into one of Torah and kehillah. And now, this revolution is moving into its next stage:

After an extended period of careful and thorough review, the Central Housing Committee, led by gedolei Yisroel, shlit”a, has come forward with a historic announcement: Netivot is the answer to the chareidi housing challenge.

This decision was reached after evaluating dozens of options across the country. The committee, led by Maran Rosh HaYeshiva HaGaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlit”a, and Maran HaGaon Rav Dov Cohen, shlit”a, identified Netivot as the most suitable and relevant location for frum community development in Eretz Yisroel. The choice was not incidental. The committee recognized that Netivot offers something rare: a real solution to the housing crisis, and a frum environment that allows for shamur family life.

The committee emphasized that Netivot meets the needs of bnei Torah in three essential areas:

1. Access and proximity: Netivot’s relative closeness to the center of the country, and its access to fast and reliable modes of transportation, allows avreichim and their families to stay closely connected to the established Torah centers.

2. Ongoing development: Netivot is growing into a large city with tremendous construction underway. Soon, there will be advanced municipal infrastructure, spacious mosdos chinuch, as well as shopping and community centers, for a kehillah that continues to grow each day.

3. An established, high caliber kehillah: For many years, Netivot has been home to strong, established kehillos, with the full foundation already in place for everything a ben Torah needs.

The vision expressed by Maran Rosh HaYeshiva, shlit”a, at the Beit Halevi cornerstone ceremony, that this area would become a major makom Torah in the South, is now becoming reality. With siyata d’Shmaya, the Housing Committee has set a plan in motion, making quality housing available at significantly lower prices, so that bnei Torah can confidently establish their homes in the city’s future neighborhood.

It’s already taking shape: hundreds of avreichim and their families, including many strong bnei Torah, have already applied to join the kehillah. The tzibbur understands what has been laid out here. Netivot is not only addressing the housing challenge. It is our generation’s greatest opportunity to build a Torah empire with our gedolim’s haskamos and guidance.