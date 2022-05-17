MUST SEE VIDEO: New White House Press Secretary Utterly Befuddled by Simple Question

Newly installed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made her debut as top White House spokesperson on Monday, and was thrown completely out of sorts after receiving a simple question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“The president’s Twitter account posted the other day if you wanna bring down inflation, let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. How does raising taxes on corporations reduce inflation?” Doocy asked.

Simple enough, right? No. Jean-Pierre was lost.

“Um, sure, are you talking about a specific tweet?” she asked, flustered.

When Doocy read her the tweet, she responded: “Look, we have talked about, um, we have talked about this past year, about making sure that the wealthiest among us are paying their fair share, and that is important to do. That is something the president has been working on everyday when we talk about inflation and lowering costs, so it’s very important that as we’re seeing costs rise, as we’re talking about how to, you know, build an America that’s equal for everyone and doesn’t leave anyone behind, that is an important part of that as well,” Jean-Pierre said.

“But how does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food for everyday Americans?” Doocy asked again.

“So I think we encourage those who have done very well, especially those who care about climate change, to support a fairer tax code that doesn’t charge manufacturers workers, cops, builders a higher percentage of their earnings, that the most fortunate people in our nation, and not let that stand in the way of reducing energy costs and fighting an existential problem if you think about it, that is an example. To support basic collective bargaining rights as well,” she replied.

“But look, by not, without, having a fairer tax code, which is what I’m talking about, then all, like, manufacture workers, cops, you know, it’s not fair for them to have to pay higher taxes than the folks who are not paying taxes at all.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)