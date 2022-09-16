TRUMP WARNS: There Will be “Problems Like We’ve Never Seen” if He’s Indicted [SEE THE VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump said that if he winds up indicted by the Justice Department over his handling of classified documents, the United States would face “problems… the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen,” apparently suggesting that his supporters would riot.

Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that even if he is indicted, “I would have no prohibition against running” for president in 2024, adding that “I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

Hewitt asked what Trump meant by “problems.”

“I think they’d have big problems. Big problems,” Trump replied. “I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes.”

The radio host then asked what Trump would say when the “legacy media” accuses him of inciting violence if he’s indicted and his supporters riot.

“That’s not inciting. I’m just saying what my opinion is,” Trump said. “I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”

“Do you feel like the Department of Justice is trying to indict you?” Hewitt asked.

“There’s no reason that they can, other than if they’re just sick and deranged, which is always possible,” the former president replied.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)