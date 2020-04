YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Dr Eli Landau Z”L. He was approx 60 years old nd a long-time resident of Kew Gardens Hills, Queens.

The Niftar Davened at Rabbi Freidman’s Shul (Bais Yosef D’Ulman). He has a dental practice in Queens for many years.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)