Lakewood: Petira of HaRav Yehuda Jacobs, Longtime Mashgiach At BMG





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yehuda Jacobs ZT”L. He was around 80 and Niftar from COVID-19.

Rav Jacobs was a longtime Mashgiach at Lakewood’s Beth Medrash Govoha, where he delivered thousands of Vaadim and Drashos over the years to Bochrim and Yungerleit.

He was a sought-after address for all types of Eitzas, whether is was Shalom Bayis, guidance with Shidduchim or other questions.

Rav Jacobs had been on a respirator in critical condition with COVID-19. Unfortunately, he was Niftar early Monday morning.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

