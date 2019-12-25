“It Shocked The Country” – Netanyahu Sends Condolence Letter To Weiss Almanah





A week after the heart-rending double tragedy that befell the Weiss family in Bnei Brak, when R’ Itzik Weiss, z’l, passed away suddenly as he was sitting shiva for his baby son, Netanyahu wrote a letter to the grieving almanah, Ruti, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

“I wish to express my deep pain on the untimely death of your baby Yisrael, z’l, and of your husband-the father, Yitzchak Meir (Itzik), z’l,” Netanyahu wrote. “The double personal and family tragedy shocked the nation’s public, who share in your deep grief.”

“When I heard of the death of Yisrael and Itzik in such horrifying proximity, I remembered the expression from Tanach: ‘And Aharon was silent.'” There are harsh events that are beyond the understanding of human beings and we stand silent in the face of them. This is the time of tzidduk hadin – silence, emunah and strength of the spirit.”

“There’s nothing to say about young lives cut off in their prime and I can only hope that this terrible rift will be knit together with the passing of time. Hashem gave, Hashem took and Hashem will give again.”

“Please convey my deep condolences as well to Itzik’s parents – Shimshon and Esther, to his siblings and all your relatives. Be strong and courageous and death should be wiped out forever.”

Netanyahu ended the letter with the traditional passuk:

“המקום ינחם אתכם בתוך שאר אבלי ציון וירושלים ולא תוסיפו לדאבה עוד.”

