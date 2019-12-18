SURPRISING: Arab MK Ayman Oden Is Menachem Avel Family Of Unfathomable Tragedy In Bnei Brak





Joint Arab List MK Ayman Odeh came to Bnei Brak on Tuesday to pay a shiva call to the Weiss family, who suffered a painful double tragedy when R’ Yitzchak Meir Weiss passed away as he was sitting shiva for his baby son.

A source told B’Chadrei Chareidim that Odeh was moved when he read about the heartrending story in the media and asked his staff to clarify the address and time he could visit.

Odeh sat for an extended period of time with the family. Before entering the home, he asked his staff to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from taking pictures while he was in the home.

Odeh told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “I read the article about the tragedy in the newspaper and it moved me. I hope that one day visits like these will be taken for granted and won’t be worthy of headlines.”

A Chesed Fund has been set up to assist the family. CLICK HERE TO DONATE

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








