REPEAT OF HISTORY? Netahyahu Whisked Offstage As Red Alert Siren Sounds During Campaign Speech





For the second time in recent history, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was whisked off the stage by his security team after a Red Alert siren sounded during a campaign event. This time, the incident took place in Ashkelon.

The siren sounded in the towns of Amonim, Azrikim, Sdeh Uziyahu, e’er Ganim, Brachia, Hodaya, Nitzanim, Nir Yisrael, and after a few moments, Ashkelon, where Netanyahu was holding a campaign event ahead of the upcoming Likud primaries.

The website Ashkelonet had a live stream of the event, even though it was closed to media due to the fiasco that ensued the last time a red alert siren sounded during a campaign event for Netanyahu in the previous round of elections. It is possible that terror entities were watching the event and knew exactly when Netanyahu took the stage.

The IDF spokesperson’s department issued a statement that said: “A single rocket was fired at Israel and was successfully shot down by the Iron Dome”

Netanyahu got back on the stage ten minutes later and commented: “The guy who fired the rocket the last time is no longer with us. Whoever fired this one should pack his bags.”

