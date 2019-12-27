DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Bodycam Shows NYPD Heroes Saving Jewish Man From House Fire Caused By Menorah





A daring Chanukah fire rescue in Queens was captured on a police officer’s body camera.

Officers Albert Trotter and Jessica Arrubla from the 107th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a house fire on 173rd Street on Monday.

Officer Trotter was able to locate the victim inside the smoke-filled home and bring him to safety.

Both officers are being hailed as heroes for their life-saving actions that day.

NYPD Commissioner Dermont Shea called it “An amazing demonstration of bravery”.

“NYPD cops leave their homes & go to work every day not knowing what their day may hold”, Shea says, “They switch gears several times a tour, going from a car stop, to a gun-run, to a house fire.”

As YWN has reported, the FDNY has confirmed that the fire was started by an unattended Menorah.

Queens Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds, and transported both NYPD Officers to Northshore University Hospital. The elderly victim was transported in stable condition.

WATCH THE BODYCAM FOOTAGE HERE:

We are all so proud of Police Officer Arrubla and Trotter with their quick response yesterday coming to aid and saving a senior community member from there home. #Heroes #SoProud https://t.co/SZUXxMUEBl — NYPD 107th Precinct (@NYPD107Pct) December 24, 2019

