Op-Ed: Curtis Sliwa Can Take His “Guardian Angels” And Leave Crown Heights – HE IS PART OF THE PROBLEM

Some Jews were thankful when Curtis Sliwa and his Guardian Angels showed up in Crown Heights to patrol the community following the recent string of antisemitic attacks.
But let’s be brutally honest.
Curtis Sliwa is part of the problem.
Mr. Sliwa, you cant ride in on your “red horse” to show what a great guy you are, when you say the most heinous despicable biased anti-Semitic rhetoric in public on 100,000 watt radio stations.
Public diatribes like his and others against Hasidic Jews have created a breeding ground for viscous anti Semitism. Anti Hasidic bigotry manifests itself in multiple shapes and forms. First comes the disgusting rhetoric on social media which quickly grows to swastikas and grave desecration. That hate then metastasis itself in the form of government sponsored zoning discrimination where some municipalities in NY and NJ are actively preventing Orthodox Jews from building homes, synagogues, Yeshivos and eruvs. Public forums and planning meetings devolve into cesspools of bigotry and intolerance where Jews are heckled and shouted down with the most vile of anti-Semitic invective. So what started out as unchecked hate speech like Sliwa has offered, ultimately leads to the kind of horrific attacks Jews are now experiencing in Jersey City, Monsey and Brooklyn.
There’s simply no other way to say it but based on his public actions, Sliwa is just a another fraud and hypocrite. Don’t believe it? Listen in the clip below and cringe for yourself.
Mr. Sliwa we would suggest you first patrol your mouth and look deep into the mirror before you present yourself as some kind of heroic knight in red armor.
We don’t need the likes of you.
LISTEN TO THE SHOCKING CLIPS BELOW – THE FIRST CLIP START AT THE 35 MINUTE MARK
Curtis Sliwa
Posted by United Hudson Valley on Thursday, October 25, 2018
Yerachmiel Katz – Lakewood
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
this isn’t anti-Semitic nor anti-Hasidic –
GREAT….let’s alienate our friends for saying the EXACT same things most of say in private.
Just how many of these attackers do you think are loyal WABC listeners??
We need to unite as many of our allies as possible and Curtis is FOR SURE one of them.
i’m sorry but, this article is a complete chilul hashem and what he was pointing out that certain communities do is also a complete chilul hashem. Him pointing it out in a public forum is not the issue its the actions taken out that lead to him pointing out as the issue. We’ve seen multiple times where communities have had FBI raids due to the massive chilul hashems taking advantage of the federal government. This man is trying to help communities in distress and is very straight forward and opinionated. I’m on his side and find this article to be simply wrong.
I’m no fan or hater of Curtis. The reality is that this is cherry picking. By and large, Curtis has defended Yidden when working with a self hating Jew. He’s also bashed anti Semites over the years. The fact that he was being his typical bombastic self while discussing a real problem of mosdos scamming the system doesn’t make him an anti Semite. It also doesn’t negate the potential benefits of having his guardian angles out there.
Sorry, but Mr. Sliwa is correct, and it is truly sad.
The governments at federal and state levels levy taxes and provide services. And some of the greatest offenders are our own, who find all forms of sly shtick to avoid paying into the coffers, and are at the front of the line to take. The chassidic communities have outdone the litvishe ones by making the kollel lifestyle the norm, so that the young people get married with zero income or earning ability, and then eventually are thrust out to the job market skill-free. To enter the honest wage cycle, one needs to begin at the entry level – bottom rung, and then work the way up. Okay, some assistance may be deserved, for a limited time. But way too many able bodied people are sitting around warming benches, calling themselves rabbis, while being unqualified for anything that produces income. Not klei kodesh, not anything else. But we have the expensive shtreimel. the nice house (under someone else’s name to collect Section 8), and the expensive leased car. At whose expense? Sliwa is correct. There is a huge problem here, and we are part of it. He is not.
I will accept his assistance in providing safety for our own. Sorry to the author of this op-ed. You are sadly very wrong. I do hope you are working and earning to support your family. Because if you are one of those on the take, described by Mr. Sliwa, and you’re commenting on YWN, you have a major task in your cheshbon hanefesh.
This article is spot on. Curtis has railed against Orthodox Jews many many times.
Curtis is a attention you know what.
He has no problem bashing you and then defending you a min later.
A real showman.
Sliwa is an evil man and the letter writer is correct. Just listen to these clips. Holy smokes
When I heard Sliwa say these things live, I attempted to call his program. I never got thorough. I always wanted to tell him that by making his comments, he is enraging anti-semites and giving the more ammunition.
So yes, this letter is long overdue.
Curtis should apologize.
Jews love talk-radio hosts. They yell. Scream and are very entertaining. Curtis Sliwa does this ever day. Bashes the mob. Elected officials. Hates people. it’s fun. Oh, did I just mention hates people?
Yes. He has a tendency to bash Hasidic Jews. Many times.
I gurantee the Guardia Angels will be in Crown Heights for a week or two, and then disappear. Biggest joke ever. We have Shomrim that do a splendid job. And he hates Shomrim. He has cursed them out many times.
This is just a pr stunt and it will be over soon enough.
I wish this had never been shared. It will not help Yiddin. It will only spew more hatred. The fact is, Curtis Sliwa is out there today, with his group, trying to help us. Who else is out there doing this? Who else is standing up for us today? To say negative things about him, whether they are true or not, is not going to help us. It only fans the flames.
I am sadly surprised that you published this article.
@auntpeggyz – Where were you when Curtis made these disgusting remarks? Sleeping. Weren’t you.
And this is not the first time YWN has published an anti-sliwa article.
here is just one:
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/ywn-videos/398403/listen-talk-radio-show-host-curtis-sliwa-slams-hasidic-community-for-fraud-following-fbi-raids-last-week.html
I listed to the recordings and I am at a loss to find words of genuine anti-Semitism from Mr. Sliwa.
In the words of the author, “But let’s be brutally honest”.
The Medrash says that L’Asid Lavo, Melech HaMashiach will arrive and will announce that Hashem is returning his children, the Jewish people, to Yerushalayim. At that point the nations of the world will cry out “What, those people are your children – they are crooks and robbers!.
Perhaps we need to point our fingers back at ourselves and asked the brutally honest question “Am I doing something not condoned by Halacha that is perceived by the nations of the world as theft, thereby creating a true Chilul Hashem?” I think we need to ensure that our behavior is completely within Halachic bounds and beyond reproach before we start labeling others who criticize us for this type of behavior as anti-semites.
The write has a point. But to see it through Curtis’ view: he was snubbed by his X wife Melinda Katz, a Jew, and he felt betrayed. As a goy, he put us all into one box, painted us all with one brush. Until then he was not against us, per say. He became bitter after Melinda, sadly a totally unaffiliated Jew, dumped him. Overall he’s not a hater of Jews, but yes, his rhetoric is hurtful to us.