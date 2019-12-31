Op-Ed: Curtis Sliwa Can Take His “Guardian Angels” And Leave Crown Heights – HE IS PART OF THE PROBLEM





Some Jews were thankful when Curtis Sliwa and his Guardian Angels showed up in Crown Heights to patrol the community following the recent string of antisemitic attacks.

But let’s be brutally honest.

Curtis Sliwa is part of the problem.

Mr. Sliwa, you cant ride in on your “red horse” to show what a great guy you are, when you say the most heinous despicable biased anti-Semitic rhetoric in public on 100,000 watt radio stations.

Public diatribes like his and others against Hasidic Jews have created a breeding ground for viscous anti Semitism. Anti Hasidic bigotry manifests itself in multiple shapes and forms. First comes the disgusting rhetoric on social media which quickly grows to swastikas and grave desecration. That hate then metastasis itself in the form of government sponsored zoning discrimination where some municipalities in NY and NJ are actively preventing Orthodox Jews from building homes, synagogues, Yeshivos and eruvs. Public forums and planning meetings devolve into cesspools of bigotry and intolerance where Jews are heckled and shouted down with the most vile of anti-Semitic invective. So what started out as unchecked hate speech like Sliwa has offered, ultimately leads to the kind of horrific attacks Jews are now experiencing in Jersey City, Monsey and Brooklyn.

There’s simply no other way to say it but based on his public actions, Sliwa is just a another fraud and hypocrite. Don’t believe it? Listen in the clip below and cringe for yourself.

Mr. Sliwa we would suggest you first patrol your mouth and look deep into the mirror before you present yourself as some kind of heroic knight in red armor.

‎We don’t need the likes of you.

LISTEN TO THE SHOCKING CLIPS BELOW – THE FIRST CLIP START AT THE 35 MINUTE MARK

Curtis Sliwa Posted by United Hudson Valley on Thursday, October 25, 2018

Yerachmiel Katz – Lakewood

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

