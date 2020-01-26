HAFGANOS: Dozens of Peleg Yerushalmi Arrested At Protest In Jerusalem [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





An estimated 400 Bochrim from Yeshivos affiliated with the Peleg Yerushalmi were protesting in Yerushalayim on Sunday afternoon.

They are protesting the arrest and incarceration of a Yeshiva Bochur named Gamliel Mahadani, who was arrested for failing to register for the IDF draft.

The boys father, HaRav Nadav Mahadani, the Rov of the Ethiopian community in Ohr Yehuda, told Kol Berama in an interview that his son has never left Yeshiva, and surprisingly, there was never any letters or summonses (Tzav Giyus) sent to his son telling to come to the draft office. “They came in the middle of the night to our home and arrested him”.

As of 6:00PM in Israel, the protests had moved locations to the Chords Bridge, and traffic was gridlock all around the area due to the protests.

Police said that as of 6:00PM a total of 38 Bochrim had been arrested.

Police were in riot gear, and horses were used to try and open the streets. Eventually, the police water-cannon trucks were used as a non-lethal method to disperse crowds, as it sprayed the foul-smelling “skunk water” at the protesters. It is created to leave a stench on those who are sprayed with it for several hours if not days.

VIDEOS & PHOTOS WITH PERMISSION VIA מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







