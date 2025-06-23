CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST: Iran’s Terrorism Enablers Outraged After It Attacks One Of Their Own

Some of the very nations that spent years defending, financing, or excusing Iran’s behavior are now lining up to issue outraged condemnations—after Tehran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar.

Yes, Qatar—one of Iran’s closest regional allies and one of the primary lifelines for Hamas, the Iran-backed terror group responsible for countless attacks on Israeli civilians. For years, Qatar has funneled money—over $1.8 billion by some estimates—into Hamas-controlled Gaza under the banner of “humanitarian aid,” while knowingly propping up a regime committed to Israel’s destruction.

Now, that same regime has turned its firepower in Qatar’s direction.

Scenes of panic unfolded in Doha as Iranian missiles triggered chaos at a shopping mall, sending terrified shoppers fleeing for cover. Videos showed the very civilians whose government has long coddled the Islamic Republic scrambling for safety—suddenly on the receiving end of the instability they helped bankroll.

Qatar didn’t just write checks. It gave – and still gives – Hamas political cover, housed its leadership, and supported its messaging in international forums. All of it—backed, trained, armed, and directed by Iran. And now? Iran has brought the war home to the neighborhood.

It’s not hard to see the irony: a nation that played host to terror now finds its own people trembling under skies lit up by the rockets of its former friends.

Other regional powers rushed to condemn Iran. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and even the Palestinian Authority called the strikes a “dangerous escalation.” Of course, these same regimes were silent—or worse, enabling—while Iran built its proxy empire across the Middle East.

Now that Tehran’s missiles are flying in their direction, they’ve suddenly discovered the vocabulary of peace and international law.

For Qatar and other Iran-coddling nations, it’s a harsh lesson in what happens when you empower the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and pretend you’re immune from its fallout.

Not much fun having to sleep in the bed you made, is it?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)