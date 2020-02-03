2ND SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS IN NYC: Awaiting Results On First Case





A second person in New York City is being tested for coronavirus, the Health Department reports. Officials say the 60-year-old, who is currently hospitalized at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, had recently been in mainland China, and displayed fever symptoms and shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, New York City health officials are awaiting test results on a possible first case of coronavirus as the TSA issues new travel restrictions for people coming to the U.S. from China and the number of cases continues to climb.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a hotline Sunday for New Yorkers to call about the coronavirus. The hotline, staffed by Health Department experts, is 1-888-364-3065.

“In situations like this, we take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a statement. “At the same time, perspective is key – and I want to remind people that New York currently has zero confirmed cases of this virus. We want all New Yorkers to know that the State and its agencies and authorities are on top of this situation and we will continue doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

The city Department of Health is awaiting confirmation of a possible case of coronavirus—a person under 40 who is being treated at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

The person had spent time in mainland China before arriving in the city on Thursday. They contacted their health care provider after coming down with symptoms and were brought by ambulance to Bellevue on Saturday morning.

“The patient is doing very well, stable,” NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said at a news conference on Saturday.

“This individual did what we have been asking New Yorkers to do, which is if you’ve traveled to affected areas in China within the last 14 days and you have symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath or you’re feeling unwell – to contact your doctor or seek care in an emergency department,” Barbot said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed that the case is not yet confirmed.

“We will in the next 48 hours, hopefully sooner, get results back from the testing of this individual. If this is a positive case we will confirm that publicly, right away, and the individual will be treated until they’re at a point they’re not symptomatic and contagious,” the mayor said.

De Blasio said it’s understandable people are afraid given that the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a “health emergency.”

“This is very frightening, but it’s not Ebola,” the mayor said, comparing it to the Ebola outbreak scares around 2014.

Officials said Saturday that it will take up to 48 hours to get the patient’s test results back from the CDC.

Barbot said Sunday that there’s a good chance the test results could come back negative.

“There are lots and lots and lots of viruses that can account for these symptoms,” she said. “So we may get a negative result back, which will be terrific news for all of us. But I just want to remind New Yorkers that right now there is no one as a confirmed individual with coronavirus, and only one individual under investigation.”

At a news conference on Sunday, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said there is no need for panic.

“In this moment when everyone is understandably worried about coronavirus, we need to be factual. We need to be scientific and we need to be calm about how we communicate with the public,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he has heard reports that businesses in Chinatown, Flushing and Sunset Park have seen a downturn amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“I am here along with other elected officials to show support for Chinatown and for the Chinese community all across New York City,” Johnson said Sunday. “A lot of these businesses count on an increase of business during Lunar New Year, and so we want to assure the public that we have the greatest health department in the world.”

The Chinatown Lunar New Year parade will go on as scheduled next Sunday, officials said.

The CDC confirmed a ninth U.S. case of the coronavirus on Sunday—a woman in California.

The eighth confirmed U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in Boston on Saturday. A man in the city recovering and in isolation after coming down with the disease.

The man is in his 20s and lives in Boston. He recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a new directive from the TSA requires airlines to ask passengers on flights outside the U.S. if they have visited mainland China in the last two weeks. If they have, they wouldn’t be allowed into the U.S.

Major airlines have also canceled many flights to China.

The death toll in China climbed by 45 to 304, and the number of cases worldwide surged past 14,550, according to China’s National Health Commission and other nations. The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. The U.S. has recorded eight cases.

A hospital specially built to handle coronavirus patients in Wuhan is expected to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction began. A second hospital is set to open soon after.

(AP)







