WATCH IT: Trump Slam’s CNN’s Jim Acosta At Press Conference In India





President Trump slammed CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Tuesday during a press conference in India, telling the reporter he should be “ashamed” and blasting the liberal network.

“First of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven’t been given help from any country,” Trump answered before referencing a report that CNN had to walk back on Sunday. “If you see what CNN, your wonderful network said, I guess they apologized in a way. Didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

Acosta fired back, “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes.”

Trump responded by attacking the credibility of Acosta and CNN.

“Your record is so bad that you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You have probably the worst record in the history of broadcasting,”

