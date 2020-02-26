POSSIBLE RAMMING ATTACK: Vehicle Slams Into Pedestrians In Ramle [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Israel Security Forces are investing a possible car-ramming attack in Ramle, Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle struck eight pedestrians near a market, and stopped after striking a fire hydrant and street pole.

MDA says paramedics were on the scene and treated eight victims. Magen David Adom says that some of the victims are in moderate to serious condition.

