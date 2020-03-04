BREAKING: Another Jewish Family In New Rochelle Infected With Coronavirus: Father Mother, Two Sons, Daughter





Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five more positive cases of coronavirus in New York, bringing the total in the state to 11.

Ten of those 11 cases stem from the same attorney from Westchester who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo said someone who came into contact with the Westchester man has tested positive, as well as that man’s wife and their three children. One other daughter in the family tested negative.

Cuomo said the following: “The not so good news is that there was another person who was being tested who came in contact with the 50 year old lawyer, a friend of the lawyer’s who he spent time with and in close proximity in a number of situations. That person also tested positive. We then tested that person’s wife, two sons, and daughter, and they all tested positive. And those children attend the West Torah Academy, which, coincidentally, is one of the institutions that was at the meeting with us this afternoon where we decided the protocol there was they would be closed until Friday. Obviously, we’ll have to reevaluate that in light of this new information. But they’re closed until Friday anyway, and they have the people at Torah Academy on notice that they should be looking for symptoms. If they don’t feel well, call the health professional. But that is another one, two, three, four, five people.”

The new family is associated with the Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, which is closed through at least Friday.

The governor announced earlier Wednesday that the wife, 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter and neighbor of the Westchester man who initially tested positive have also all tested positive.

Cuomo said the neighbor is the person who drove the infected man to the hospital, therefore he was in an enclosed space with the man.

“There are going to be hundreds in Westchester,” Cuomo said of his expectation going forward. “The number of people who will be infected will continue to increase. It is going to be dozens and dozens and dozens.”

The Westchester County cases are suspected to be from “community spread.”

The New Rochelle man in his 50s with an underlying respiratory illness is hospitalized in critical but stable condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Washington Heights, the New York City Health Department said.

