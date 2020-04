Israel Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman and his wife Chava have both tested positive for COVID-19, the health ministry announced on Wednesday night. Both were in good condition and quarantined at home.

Those who have been in contact with Litzman in the past two week will be required to enter home quarantine, which includes Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, who both met with Litzman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)