The Ramapo PD says they arrested 8 people on Thursday at an “illegal gathering” at 92 North Saddle River Road in Monsey, NY [Congregation Shaarei Chesed].

Police say the group was released on appearance tickets without bail as per State statutes and are returnable to the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

(Photos released to media by Ramapo Police).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)