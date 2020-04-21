Tornado Warning for Manhattan, Bronx as Severe Storms Pound Tri-State





A tornado warning has been issued for Manhattan and the Bronx, as well as Nassau and Westchester counties until 3 p.m. as a storm system that brought similar warnings through the Southeast pummels the tri-state area. The rare warning came as radar notched 60 mph winds just east of the city.

In addition to the tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for all five boroughs of New York City, as well as Westchester County, until 3 p.m. The warning also applies to New Jersey’s Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, as well as Connecticut’s Fairfield County (until 3:15 p.m). Much of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m.

(AP)







