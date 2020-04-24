LISTEN: Karliner Rebbe Chastises Those Who Wish To Re-Open Chareidi Yeshivas





In a break from custom, the Karlin-Stoliner Rebbe spoke to his Chassidim over the phone on Thursday evening in order to offer them encouragement in this difficult time. The Rebbe, who normally refuses to use a microphone or loudspeaker when talking to his Chassidim, allowed this act of closeness in the hopes of bringing together his Chassidim.

During his speech, he attacked those who he claimed were acting with carelessness and levity with regard to pikuach nefesh by asking to re-open Charedi Yeshivas and Talmudei Torah.

“All of the regulations telling us to be careful are still in effect and even though it is difficult we need to safeguard these rules and there is no room for leniency. It is very difficult to be locked in one’s home together with family especially for those with children. We need to strengthen one another and bring in a positive atmosphere to the home. The Cheders will begin again each student in their home and it is the responsibility of the parents to make sure that this works. We need to make sure our children learn and review and keep a regular schedule as much as possible,” the Rebbe said.

He continued: “Sadly we hear, even during these difficult times, there are those who claim to be wise in their own eyes who want to reopen the yeshivas and Talmudei Torah. They are degrading the value of Pikuach Nefesh. Some of these people even claim to have asked rabbonim for permission. I’m not sure I would trust them when they say that, because anyone who degrades pikuah nefesh of others so easily, should not be trusted.”

“We all know what happened during Sefiras Ha’Omer and we all know the customs of mourning that was caused by a lack of love for one’s neighbor. Now is the time to increase love of your fellow man. Help one another as much as possible. There are those who need help with physical, tangible things, and there are others who are under a lot of stress. We need to help each other out.”

