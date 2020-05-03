HYPOCRITE: DeBlasio Ignores Opportunity To Explain Double Standard With Masks, Instead Talks About Levaya Incident





NYC Mayor DeBlasio blew an opportunity on Sunday morning to explain a glaring double standard that has brought him under attack. DeBlasio fudged his way out of the question convincing even more people of their accusations.

As YWN had reported, the morning after Williamsburg’s Levaya incident last week, the NYPD was out in force and wrote nearly 100 summonses to pedestrians for not wearing masks. One each summonse, it was clearly written that the reason for the summose was “Mayor’s executive order”. Yet on Shabbos afternoon, the NYPD was out around the city and not only were they not giving summonses to people not wearing masks, but they were actually giving out masks to those not wearing them.

In fact, the main NYPD Twitter account proudly tweeted a photo of an officer giving a woman a mask and wrote “No mask? No problem. This park-goer in Domino Park didn’t have a mask, no problem, our task force officers were more than happy to provide her with one.”

No mask? No problem. This park-goer in Domino Park didn't have a mask, no problem, our task force officers were more than happy to provide her with one. pic.twitter.com/qgSo1li2VH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 2, 2020

Twitter exploded with outrage and criticism against the Mayor from elected officials such as Councilman Chaim Deutsch, Kalman Yeger, Simcha Eichenstein, Simcha Felder, former Assemblyman Dov Hikind and many other community activists.

At his daily press conference on Sunday morning, the Mayor was asked by Hamodia reporter Reuven Borchardt about this double standard, and instead of addressing it, he just blamed it all on the Levaya incident and ignored the questions about why the NYPD was handing out masks all over the city, but busy writing summonses in Williamsburg:

Question: Hi, how are you? There’s some criticism of you on Twitter over the weekend by elected officials that I’d like you to respond to saying there’s a tale of two cities. On the one hand, you tweeted sharp criticism of a funeral, Williamsburg, and the next day police officers descended on the neighborhood giving out large numbers of summons. I know you mentioned the distinction between gathering versus a bunch of individuals, but those people who got the tickets the next day were just a bunch of individuals out in the street. Yesterday, there were many images of jam-packed parks in the city, people not wearing masks. You had no Twitter comment. Assemblymen Simcha Eichenstein wrote, Hasidism regressively slapped in summons of up to $1,000 for not wearing a mask, a tale of two cities. NYPD tweeted, no mask, no problem – this lady in the park didn’t have a masks, we gave her a mask. Councilman Chaim Deutsche responded, I’m confused, when do you give a mask to when do you give a summons? And so my question is, why – if you can respond to this criticism, the politicians are saying that apparently there’s one neighborhood that’s gets sharp criticism and the community called out by name, while in other instances there’s silence or the polite handing out of masks. Thank you.

Mayor: Yeah, Rubin. I just dispute that fundamentally. There has been enforcement for weeks and weeks. And look, I love my city and I understand everyone looks out for their own communities within this city, but I’ve ultimately heard critique of too much enforcement or not enough enforcement in a variety of different communities. So, we want to make this an entirely consistent reality. I want it to be abundantly clear, the NYPD will be out enforcing and a number of other agencies will be out enforcing in all communities the same way, period. What I saw with my own eyes on Tuesday night in Williamsburg was absolutely unacceptable and was something that we had not seen on that scale anywhere and it was exactly what we cannot allow to happen. And there had been other large funerals before in the community and we’re not going to allow that to happen. So, we had a particular problem we had to deal with. But we’ve had other types of problems in other places, and we’re going to deal with everyone equally. So, again, that hierarchy – and I’m sure Commissioner Shea will add to this – the worst thing is a large gathering. And if it’s dozens of people, it’s bad. If it’s hundreds of people, it’s worse. If it’s thousands of people, it’s terrifying. And Rubin, we saw on Tuesday night, thousands of people in close proximity. If they had not been broken up by the police, they would have stayed for longer, many of them did not have face coverings. This means lives will be lost. It is unacceptable. But that’s going to be true in any community. You talk about a really large gathering, absolutely acceptable, everyone’s going to get a summons. Anyone who stays, summons instantly. Again, whether it’s hundreds, same thing; dozens, same thing. We’re coming after all gatherings. That is different than a bunch of people in a park who are distanced from each other. If there’s small clumps that people are not distanced, we’re going to go in and tell them you have to distance immediately. If they don’t, they’re getting summonsed. Each situation is looked at in degree. If someone doesn’t have a face covering, we’re going to offer them a face covering. Someone says, I refuse to have it put on a face covering, they have a problem and they’re asking for enforcement. So, it is going to be done equally across all communities, one message that we have to save lives and anyone who is not following these simple rules is endangering the lives of everyone else. Commissioner Shea?

NYPD Commissioner Shea: Yeah. As I’m listening to the conversation, I’m reminded of – you know, to thank the officers that are out there every day doing this work and across the city from borough to borough, regardless of what neighborhood it’s in, officers are out there doing their best to enforce the social distancing, which is something six months ago we certainly couldn’t have even imagined it. I think that I would agree, every situation is unique. They do the best they can in certain situations, and, first and foremost, they’re trying to correct the condition, they’re trying to educate people, they’re trying to get compliance. The last thing they want to do is summons and arrest, and that goes from the Bronx to Staten Island. But there are some gatherings that we have said, we are past the point of warnings. And I think we’ve been consistent from the start, we’re out there across the city, engaging people and we get varying levels of compliance, and if it comes to summons, then, you know, wherever at the summons point. But we urge New Yorkers to hang in there with us. We are going to get through this, but we just need your compliance, we need your patients and we need you to continue to work with us. And that goes whether you’re in Williamsburg, that goes whether you’re in the Mott Haven, or whether you’re in Staten Island or Manhattan or anywhere else in between. I think that, you know, you can always find that an individual that’s not happy. I rarely come across somebody that is happy after they’ve received the summons. But I think that in the difficult circumstances that we are in, and we certainly are, the officers are doing the best they can in trying, trying times.

I’m confused…when do you give out a mask and when do you give out a summons? https://t.co/ixz3y68kwO pic.twitter.com/Ilhgq4dQVR — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) May 3, 2020

More than When. TO WHOM. And it's very clear.#DoubleStandard https://t.co/8HpXw9yXBi — Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) May 3, 2020

Yet chasidim were aggressively SLAPPED with summonses of up to $1,000 for not wearing a mask. Tale of two cities. https://t.co/jlGBLoCAvK — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) May 3, 2020

Oh and EVERY video on this site shows ZERO POLICE enforcement today. Message: do whatever the heck you want if you’re not Chasidic https://t.co/5lG9Mg4go7 — David G. Greenfield (@NYCGreenfield) May 3, 2020

Stop the chaos and unite this city @NYCMayor. We need real leadership and one enforcement standard for all New Yorkers. — Senator Simcha Felder (@NYSenatorFelder) May 3, 2020

This is the @NYCMayor’s famous “TALE OF TWO CITIES”: No mask? No mask?

No problem! Summons! pic.twitter.com/CubTvdfNoB — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 3, 2020

We can’t go on where it’s literally a “No mask? No problem” tweet and you’re handed a freeo, but two miles away youre given a criminal court summons. Can’t be “Open streets for fresh air!” but “there’s too many people out!” Give us clear protocols & we’ll all get on with it. https://t.co/aWHFYovP3a — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) May 3, 2020

dou·ble stand·ard /ˈdəbəl ˈstandərd/ noun a rule or principle which is unfairly applied in different ways to different people or groups. (Oxford Dictionary) CC @NYCMayor @NYPDnews https://t.co/05qIKx6K64 — David Schwartz (@DavidSchwartz48) May 3, 2020

Obviously a great program, why couldn’t this be done in Williamsburg? Why couldn’t @NYPDSpecialops SRG units hand out masks instead of $1,000 tickets? #ATaleOfTwoCities https://t.co/KfFhy1444v — Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) May 3, 2020

